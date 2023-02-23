TWO Mallorca robbers have been jailed for 14 years after staging four hold-ups in less than a day in April 2022.

The men- with a previous criminal record for similar crimes- struck in Santa Maria, Llubi, and Palma.

Lawyers acting for the Spaniards filed an appeal against the sentences originally handed down by a lower court, but the 14 year terms have been confirmed by the Provincial Court.

One of the duo constantly maintained that he had nothing to do with any of the robberies.

They stole a van in Muro on April 29, and the following morning they threatened a female shop assistant at a tobacconist with a knife and gun.

She refused to hand over any money and they ran off when a customer entered the store.

Half-an-hour later they held up a pharmacy in Santa Maria and produced the knife to demand money from two workers.

They took the cash register containing €300 and fled.

The men struck again in the afternoon, stealing a cash till from a Santa Maria tobacconist, before holding up a Palma supermarket at around 7.00 pm.

That robbery did not go as planned with one of the men arrested at the scene, with his colleague apprehended a few days later.