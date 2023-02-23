A 3.1 magnitude earthquake has rumbled Granada province.

According to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) the quake—with its epicentre located in the town of Santa Cruz del Comercio—was registered yesterday morning, February 22.

As reported on the IGN website, this latest earthquake was recorded at 4:32am at a depth of seven kilometres.

The earthquake was felt with intensity III in the municipalities of Alhama de Granada, Cacín, Láchar, Moraleda de Zafayona and Villanueva Mesía and with intensity II in Salar, Cijuela, Huétor Tájar, Jayena and the city of Granada.



Three minutes later, at around 4.35am, an aftershock was recorded with an epicentre also in Santa Cruz del Comercio, but with a lower intensity, 1.9 on the Richter scale.

Initially, no material damage or personal injury has been reported as a result of this recently registered earthquake.

Earthquake Magnitude Scale:

2.5 or less: Usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.

2.5 to 5.4: Often felt, but only causes minor damage.

5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings and other structures.

6.1 to 6.9: May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.

7.0 to 7.9: Major earthquake. Serious damage.

8.0 or greater: Great earthquake. Can totally destroy communities near the epicentre.

READ MORE: