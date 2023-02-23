EMERGENCY services in Gibraltar locked down Rosia Bay after someone called in to report a ‘suspicious box with wires’ floating in the water.

It followed an anonymous caller who rang in to report the object in the water, thinking it might be a bomb.

The call to the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) control room prompted emergency services to declare an emergency incident at Rosia Bay on Wednesday morning.

“Police officers immediately deployed to Rosia Bay and asked for a few fishermen to leave the jetty before closing off the area to the public,” the RGP said.

“HM Custom’s boat Seeker was also dispatched to the area to prevent any vessels from entering the Bay.

“At the same time, officers in the Control Room alerted the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Bomb Disposal Team, the Ambulance Service, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue and the Royal Navy.”

Navy divers then entered the western bay and brought the object onto dry land.

SUSPICIOUS: The object brought onto land by Royal Navy divers after the bomb scare

In the end, experts believe it was an old boiler, with wires attached to it, making it look suspicious.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said: “I’d like to thank all the services involved for their quick response and great team work during the incident this morning.

“This is a good example of how we can all put into practice the procedures for when dealing with a real incident of this nature.”

