ONE of Spain’s biggest fairs- the Ram fair- returns to Mallorca this Friday and runs until April 16.

Son Fusteret in Palma will once again play host to the attractions which are expected to bring in around 200,000 visitors over the coming weeks.

It’s ranked as the country’s third-largest fair behind Sevilla and Valencia, and boasts two new attractions this year.

The Rocket is not for the faint-hearted as you are suspended in the air by a harness attached to a 60-metre high tower.

A more gentle attraction is Magic Cut where you have to cut a rope to win a giant stuffed animal.

The fair will have 170 booths, attractions and bars this year, with 70% of stallholders coming from mainland Spain.

A bonus this year is that three days- yet to be announced- will have attraction sounds muted so that people with autism can enjoy the fair.

The rising cost of transporting everything to Son Fusteret along with general inflation means that prices have had to go up.

Fair association spokesman, Bernardi Bisquerra, said: “Ambulances, security, insurance, electricity and other expenses have risen by over 30%.”

Opening hours between Monday and Thursday will be 4.30 pm to 11.30 pm, with an extra 90 minutes tagged on Fridays.

Saturday and Sunday opening will run from 11.00 am to 1.00 am.