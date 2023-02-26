GIBRALTAR’S Care Agency have raised over £5,000 for the Red Cross Turkey and Syria Appeal since February 8.

The Care Agency’s Events Committee, with the support of all its different departments, staff and general public raised the cash to support relief efforts of the powerful earthquake.

Care Agency CEO Carlos Banderas said he was ‘delighted’ to announce that the effort had raised a total of £5,354.

Different teams within the Care Agency raised the money in different ways.

For example, Jasmine Viagas from Jagrathi Yoga held her own yoga sessions to raise much needed cash for the Red Cross Appeal.

Minister for Health and Care Albert Isola, said: “I am in admiration towards the genuine vocational care values the professionals at The Care Agency demonstrate who have gone beyond their work to support this appeal.”

The money will surely be put to good use after a new 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey on Monday.

Walls and balconies collapsed in Syria and around the Turkish town of Samandag in the Hatay province, killing at least three people and injuring hundreds.

It followed the 7.8 magnitude quake that hit that area on February 6.

So far, authorities have put the death toll at around 47,000 with many more injured and left homeless.

ALSO READ: