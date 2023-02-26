DAYTIME temperatures are set to touch 20 degrees in parts of the Valencian Community on Sunday, but that’s a warmish prelude to what could be the coldest spell of winter so far.

With March commencing on Wednesday, a late chilly winter blast is forecast to hit the region from Monday.

Winds have been blowing in from the west to produce some good daytime temperatures but thermometers will tumble tomorrow.

In the day, the mercury will not climb much above 12 to 13 degrees between Monday and Wednesday in Valencia, while it will be a degree or so lower in Benidorm, and Torrevieja further south will range between 13 and 15 degrees.

State weather forecaster Aemet says the temperature shift will at least match the low values recorded on January 23 and 24.

The change is down to a cold front reaching the region with cold winds from the north and north-west giving the area a wintry feel.

Overnight values on the coast will see Valencia average around zero or a degree below, with Benidorm between three and six degrees and Torrevieja averaging just one degree.

It will be a few degrees lower in some inland areas but the good news is that temperatures will start rising- certainly at night- from the middle of the week.