AN increase in road trips are expected across the whole of southern Spain as people gear up to enjoy Andalucia Day which will be celebrated tomorrow, February 28.

In fact, as of last Friday, February24, the Directorate General for Traffic (DGT) started their special surveillance and regulation operation ‘Day of Andalusia-2023’.

The traffic campaign will remain active until midnight tomorrow, Tuesday, February 28, and has forecast some 1,125,000 long-distance journeys to take place across Andalucia during this period.

Traffic is expected to be exceptionally intense on the following Andalucian roads: A-357, A-4, A-44, A-45, A-49, A-66, A-7, A-92, A-92M, AP-4, AP-7, MA-20, N-4, as well as and the secondary network for access to tourist rest areas and second homes.

The importance of these DGT surveillance campaigns

These intense surveillance campaigns not only serve to detect those who break the law, but also aim to ensure the safety and fluidity of traffic on the road and will include helicopter patrols, drones, fixed speed control radars and mobile radars all over the Andalucian road network.

READ MORE: