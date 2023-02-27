MALAGA has celebrated a ‘historic record’ in exports thanks to an 18% growth in sales.

The 2022 financial year for Malaga has closed with record exports worth €2,880 million—the highest figure since 1995 when records began.

Andalucia has also reached an all-time high, with €42.9 billion in exports, a 24.3% growth in sales, which exceeded the national rate by 1.5%.

Malaga exports broke partial records during practically every month of 2022 primarily thanks to Malaga’s agri-food sector, which includes olive oil and subtropical crops (especially mango and avocado).

This sector, with almost €1,425 million, accounts for 49.5% of the province’s foreign trade in 2022.

Unfortunately, the rise in production costs over the last year and a half (especially energy costs) means that profitability for producers remains at a minimum.

As a region, 11% of all Spanish exports during 2022 was from Andalucia. Only Catalonia (24.4%) and Madrid (14.9%) were ahead, with the main growth markets for Andalucia in 2022 being America (34%) and Asia (26.2%).

