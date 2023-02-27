THE tenth storm of the season, storm Juliette, will hit Spain this Monday placing more than 30 provinces in the country, including the Balearic Islands, on alert for freezing temperatures.

The cold snap will, however, bypass Malaga, where temperature will remain relatively mild.

For the moment, there are no weather alerts in place for the next few days in Malaga province and stability, with no rain forecast, will be the main feature over the Semana Blanca.

Maximum temperatures for today, Monday February 27, in Marbella are expected to reach 18ºC, 17ºC in Velez-Malaga and 16ºC in the capital of Malaga.

Inland areas will be colder with highs of 10ºC in Ronda and Antequera.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will see a slight rise in the mercury in inland areas, with highs of 12-13ºC expected in Ronda and Antequera.

No major changes are expected on the coast, where maximum temperatures will hover around 17ºC.

Minimum temperatures will however drop to -2ºC in the Antequera region and 0ºC in Ronda.

As the week progresses, temperatures will continue to rise across the board, ranging from 11ºC in Ronda to 18ºC in Marbella in the central hours of the day, with highs of 20ºC expected on Friday in the Capital of the Costa del Sol.

Meanwhile, the cold snap, of arctic origin, which has entered the northeast of the peninsula, will see the temperature in several other provinces in Andalucia drop to -5ºC, such as Guadix and Baza in Granada, placing the area under yellow alert for freezing weather.

Sub-zero temperatures are also expected in Jaen, specifically in the area of Cazorla and Segura which have also been placed under alert by Spain’s Met office, AEMET, as has the Almanzora Valley and Los Vélez in Almeria, which will also see the thermometer plummet to -4ºC.

