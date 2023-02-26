IN the depths of winter the lure of a life in the warmth of southern Europe is stronger than ever.

Anyone who can work online has the freedom to roam and find a new lifestyle in a more welcoming climate.

Spain has long been a draw for those looking for a laid-back, good value lifestyle with short and mild winters and long sunny days near the beach.

Imagine working in that sort of environment. Maybe an early morning start at the desk, a swim in the afternoon and a barbecue on the beach as the sun goes down. Tempted? Read on and see if the life of a Digital Nomad is for you.

The idea of digital nomadism has grown massively since COVID with more and more people freeing themselves from the traditional constraints of 9-to-5 work life and embracing their ability to escape traditional working arrangements and taking on ‘work from home’ positions.

Currently 3.2 million self-employed people live the autonomo (self-employed) life in Spain. Conveniently, there is a well-developed infrastructure for WIFI spots, finding them in airports, public squares, beaches, bars, and restaurants and most will allow you to use their free WIFI service. Pop into a cafe, grab a coffee and do another hour’s work in between shopping and lunch! Most who have adapted to this new way of working would class this as ‘A Millennials’ Dream.’

Long days mean Spain offers a superior work-life balance compared to many other countries. Culturally, this also means Spaniards are less stressed, get to spend lots of time as a family and place great importance on socialising. Adapting to the Spanish lifestyle is a must!

The flexible digital nomad lifestyle bends to make time for sport and leisure opportunities; golf, tennis, pádel, soccer, rugby, riding and a whole range of other sports are very well-represented on the coast.

Whether you are thinking about basing yourself in one place or travelling around the country, Spain offers great opportunities.

Read more news on the Spanish real estate market here

https://www.thespanishestateagent.com/en/

Avenida España 250

Estepona

29680

+34 951 516 905

Email office

Carretera Nacional 340

Sitio de Calahonda

29649 Malaga

+34 951 516 905

Email office

READ MORE: