Six people have been rushed to hospital with poisoning after being exposed to fumes from a butane stove in Palma.

The four women and two men were treated at the Son Espases University Hospital on Tuesday night after suffering the ‘mild poisoning’ at a house in Son Sardina.

The Palma Fire Department ventilated the rooms in the house before anyone else was allowed back inside.

The department urged residents to regularly check heating systems and stoves.

They reminded people not to hang clothes near stoves, and that rooms with coal or wood heaters, as well as gas stoves must be ventilated.

It was recommended homeowners place protection screens in front of fireplaces, and that devices were away from furniture and curtains.

