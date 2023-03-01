The latest gadgets and gizmos in the tech sector have been on display at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

Some of the highlights have included foldable phones and rollable screens, as well as other accessories such as smartwatches, tablets, and headsets.

The event, which runs from Feb 27 to March 2, is focusing on critical technologies such as 5G and 6G connectivity, virtual and augmented reality, AI, and electric vehicles.

February 27, 2023, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain: A visitor experiences Samsung’s Gear VR 4D at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona (Credit Image: © Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Press Wire)

Immersive technology is another area well-represented at the show, with virtual, augmented, and mixed reality paving the way for the metaverse, which combines 5G, AI, and wearables.

This integration creates opportunities not only for immersive entertainment but also for expanding possibilities in education, health, and industry.

The director general of event organiser GSMA, Mats Granryd, highlighted the importance of eliminating the ‘usage gap’ and fostering ‘digital inclusion’.

People are seen moving as they test virtual reality headsets during the first day of Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC) at the Fira de Barcelona in Spain. (Photo by Davide Bonaldo / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

With an estimated 3.2 billion people in the world unable to use the latest tech gadgets due to factors such as affordability, digital skills and literacy, it has been described as one of the most significant challenges facing the mobile industry today.

“We need to work across the whole ecosystem to eliminate the barriers, which are handset affordability and digital skills and literacy, and create relevant content in local languages to ensure everyone can safely access mobile internet,” Granryd said.

In addition to the MWC’s various exhibits and presentations, the event also features the Manufacturing Summit, FinTech Summit, and Smart Mobility Summit.

February 27, 2023, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain: A visitor experiences Samsung’s Gear VR 4D at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, one of the most important events for mobile technologies and a launching pad for smartphones, future technologies, devices, and peripherals. (Credit Image: © Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Press Wire)

These summits are where industry leaders discuss solutions for areas such as the digitisation of global factory lines and assets, the industrial metaverse, automation, and fighting financial crime.

The ‘Journey to the Future,’ an immersive storytelling space showcasing the potential of disruptive technologies in the health, sustainability, retail, sports, mobility, entertainment, and robotics industries, is also a part of this year’s event.

READ MORE: