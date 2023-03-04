2 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca with garage - € 379,000

Palma de Mallorca, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 379,000

This flat is located near the sea in the popular area of Palma, Ciudad Jardin. Due to its comfort and location, this house is ideal for a family. The city centre of Palma is only 10 minutes away by car. The distribution of the approx. 60 m2 living area is as follows: spacious living area with separate dining area and an open kitchen; the living room offers direct access to the spacious terrace of approx. 34 m2. Furthermore there are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A large storage room of approx.11 m2 and a parking space in the garage are also part of this flat. Other features and facilities of… See full property details