Real estate agent Alby Euesden is originally from the UK but has called Mallorca home for the past 24 years, and now he’s taken on a new role to help attract other people to the Balearic island.

Named the new managing partner of The Agency, a new real estate office in Mallorca, the Olive Press sat down with Euesden and asked him why he thinks the island is such a paradise.

What is the appeal of living in Mallorca?

I moved to Mallorca at the age of four and I’ve lived here for 24 years so I’ve seen the island evolve in that time. It’s not the same island I moved to. The level of education for international students has increased dramatically and is a huge factor for foreign buyers.

The quality of gastronomy has also increased substantially. The number of Michelin-starred restaurants on the island goes up each year.

Infrastructure is also another important factor. Mallorca has great roads, connections and our clients frequently travel to and from the mainland.

The quality of life and every aspect of Spain’s rich culture are just more reasons why Mallorca is a great place to live.

Alby Euesden

What’s your favourite part of the island?

Palma and southwest, it’s so connected and international. The coast is beautiful and the overall lifestyle is ideal near to beaches, golf and great restaurants.

What’s a secret spot for a bit of peace and quiet?

I actually love to sit by myself in Cappuccino in Port Portals and watch the world go by, however sauna for me is peace and quiet.

Where is the best place to eat?

The Notary.

What’s the most interesting historical building or fact?

The Cathedral has got to be the most historical building.

Where do you like to go for your holidays to get away?

Mallorca is very connected so I take advantage of the great connections to the rest of Europe.

Where do you live? Are you married?

Centre of Palma, close to the vibrant Santa Catalina and walking distance from the Port of Palma and Paseo Maritimo. I am single.

How did you come to accept the role as managing partner for The Agency’s new office in Mallorca?

While out and about in June last year I kept picking up the American accent more and more. I was hearing it more in cafes and out on the streets and so I reached out directly to The Agency’s founder Mauricio Umansky to ask about the potential of being a collaborating partner. He literally came back to me within three or four minutes saying ‘it’s spooky that you’ve reached out because we’ve been thinking about expanding into Europe and Spain’ and so we scheduled a Zoom meeting and had a chat about it.

Why do you think more Americans are visiting and buying property in Mallorca?

I started noticing an increase in buying early in the summer last year. The direct flight between New York and Mallorca just started last year and that has brought many Americans over. It’s also paired with this fascination Americans have with Europe and its rich history and culture.

The greater flight connections to and from Mallorca has made the island a gateway to the rest of Europe. From Mallorca you can fly to almost anywhere in Europe.

The Balearics are also getting a lot of exposure in the States – it’s being marketed fantastically well.

READ MORE: