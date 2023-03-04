Barcelona has been named one of the top European cities accommodating those who need to follow a strict gluten-free diet.
It came in eighth place and was the top Spanish city in a study by travel logistics app Bounce.
The study considered how growing interest and popularity in the Catalunyan capital in the early 2000s established Barcelona as a foodie capital.
The city scored an impressive 8.07 out of 10 overall, with 714 eateries per 100,000 people.
Of those, there are 83 gluten-free eateries per 100,000.
There are 24 Michelin-starred restaurants and more than 45 million TikTok views for Barcelona-foodie related videos, the study also noted.
Florence was named the top European city, followed by Edinburgh, Venice, Lisbon, Porto, Milan and Brussels.
READ MORE:
- Five teenagers arrested in Barcelona province after allegedly sexually assaulting classmate with teacher in the room
- King Felipe opens World Mobile Congress in Spain’s Barcelona
- Father of daughters slain in ‘honour killings’ is arrested in Spain’s Barcelona area