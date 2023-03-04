Barcelona has been named one of the top European cities accommodating those who need to follow a strict gluten-free diet.

It came in eighth place and was the top Spanish city in a study by travel logistics app Bounce.

The study considered how growing interest and popularity in the Catalunyan capital in the early 2000s established Barcelona as a foodie capital.

The city scored an impressive 8.07 out of 10 overall, with 714 eateries per 100,000 people.

Of those, there are 83 gluten-free eateries per 100,000.

There are 24 Michelin-starred restaurants and more than 45 million TikTok views for Barcelona-foodie related videos, the study also noted.

Florence was named the top European city, followed by Edinburgh, Venice, Lisbon, Porto, Milan and Brussels.

