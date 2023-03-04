Strikes are planned by unionized Swissport ground staff across Spanish airports.

Ground staff operating with the airport handling company have announced walkouts on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays between the period of February 27 and April 13.

Union members are demanding better working conditions and increased pay.

The strike action is expected to cause disruption across airport operations, potentially causing delays and cancellations.

Jet2 has issued warnings to its passengers, particularly those travelling during the Easter period.

The expected affected airports are Alicante (ALC), Almeria (LEI), Barcelona (BCN), Burgos (RGS), Gran Canaria (LPA), Huesca (HSK), Lanzarote (ACE), Madrid (MAD), Malaga (AGP), Murcia (RMU), Reus (REU), Salamanca (SLM), Tenerife Sur (TFS), Valencia (VLC), Valladolid (VLL), and Zaragoza (ZAZ).

