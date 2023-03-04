LAWMAKERS from a number of different Spanish political parties have been receiving bags containing fake human foetuses as a form of protest against a new abortion law that recently came into force.

Sources from the governing Socialist Party, its junior coalition partner Unidas Podemos and Basque group Bildu have confirmed to Europa Press that deputies have been receiving the replicas of 12-week old foetuses, which were sent in bags containing fake blood.

The packages arrived along with a letter from Ignacio Aruaga, the president of the ultra-Catholic associations Derecho a Vivir (Right to Life) and Hazte Oir (Make Yourself Heard). In the missives, Aruaga deplores the approval of the new law.

He accuses deputies of having allowed ‘the elimination of human beings via an extremely violent and cruel surgical procedure’ by voting in favour of the law.

The government’s new abortion law came into force earlier this week. It does away with a requirement for women aged 16 and 17 to have parental approval before seeking a termination, as well as scrapping a three-day period of reflection before the procedure can go ahead.

What’s more, the law forces regional governments to ensure that public healthcare resources are available for terminations. Currently, more than 80% of abortions are carried out in private clinics in Spain.

Under Spain’s abortion laws, women can access terminations on demand during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. In the case of severe abnormalities, the procedure is available up to 22 weeks.

