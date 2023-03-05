SUNNY View is a British, privately owned school. It was established in 1971 to provide quality, affordable education with attention to high academic achievement, personal care and support. The school caters for students from age 1 through to 18 years of age.

We are a vibrant community of students, staff and parents with a shared sense of purpose – to help each student achieve their best both inside and outside the classroom. At Sunny View School, we put a high value on the school’s inclusive, caring and respectful atmosphere. Students thrive in this environment and are supported by excellent teaching and modern resources and facilities. It’s this combination that makes Sunny View the best place for your child to get an outstanding education.

Recent developments include the opening of 2 fantastic new projects, Little Sunny View, a space dedicated to the care and development of 1 to 2 years olds and, at the other end of the school, our new Sixth Form Centre including state of the art classrooms, study areas and recreational facilities including a swimming pool.

The development of students’ academic, social and emotional skills is at the heart of everything we do. We believe that our happy, engaged students will ultimately make the world a better place. We recognise that each student brings different strengths and abilities to their learning and have put in place a unique curriculum that caters to this diversity. Our student population represents some 35 nationalities, creating a language and culture-rich environment.

The school is committed to providing a world-class learning experience that is both fun and engaging. The Team at Sunny View is deeply committed to the well-being of all students, and this means ensuring their safety and happiness is a priority.

Sunny View School has been educating students of all ages and abilities for over 50 years.

2022 saw the opening of two fantastic new projects, Little Sunny View, a space dedicated to the care and development of 1 to 2 years olds and, at the other end of the school, our new Sixth Form Centre including state-of-the-art classrooms, study areas and recreational facilities including a swimming pool.

Our staff are dedicated professionals who take a proactive approach to teaching, ensuring that students are engaged in their learning, progressing confidently and thriving academically, socially and emotionally while learning valuable life skills.

This has enabled many previous students to secure places at prestigious universities around the globe – including Oxford, Cambridge and MIT.

In 2022, three of our students were recognised by Pearson Examination Board for achieving the highest mark in Europe for IGCSE Information and Communication Technology and the highest mark in Spain for GCE A Level Graphic Communication.

Sunny View School’s educational philosophy is centered on the belief that all children can learn, and that it is our responsibility as educators to give them the tools they need to succeed. Our comprehensive programme aims to foster a diverse and nurturing learning environment, where students are not only given access to all the advantages of modern technology but can use this technology in collaboration with their classmates. At each stage of the curriculum, from Preschool to Sixth form, our team of experienced, UK-trained teaching staff strive to make learning fun, interactive and inspiring for students of all abilities and interests.

Sunny View School offers an outstanding education in a caring and inspiring environment from early childhood through to A Level. Built on 50 years of experience, our school provides a safe and secure learning environment where children thrive. Sunny View is inspected regularly by NABSS with our latest feedback being to, ‘Maintain the many existing strengths of the school, especially in the quality of the best teaching and learning and the leaders’ drive for improvement ‘or in simple terms, ‘to keep up the fantastic work’.

Come and see for yourselves what makes Sunny View School so special. Contact us to arrange a visit email admissions@sunnyviewschool.com.

Morre oinformation at https://www.sunnyviewschool.com/