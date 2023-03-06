Australia is one of the most diverse and beautiful countries worldwide. Famous for its jaw-dropping natural landscapes, unique wildlife, and beautiful beaches, the “Land Down Under” is a hot destination for travelers all across the globe.

However, you shouldn’t dismiss the urban attractions either. From the Sydney Opera House all the way to the numerous entertainment opportunities offered by the country’s biggest cities, there’s plenty to explore. In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide to getting down under and exploring everything that Australia has to offer.

How to Get There

Many tourists may feel intimidated by the long-distance flight needed to get to Australia. While it’s true that there’s no quick way to set foot in the country, there are lots of airlines that offer excellent services for your time onboard. If you plan in advance, you can get great deals at first class seats that come with everything needed for the average 10 hours you’ll spend on a plane.

Visa Requirements

Most people traveling to Australia will require a visa to enter Australia. The tourist or holiday visa can be obtained quite easily, through an online application. Of course, you will have to pay a fee as well that can be up to $133,99, depending on how quickly you want to get it.

Also, since we’re living in times in which remote work and the digital nomad lifestyle are often occurrences, you can also opt for a working holiday visa. It’s addressed to people between 18 to 30 years of age and it offers an extended stay as well as the right to work to fund the trip.

Exploring Amazing Australia

Australia is a vast and diverse country, with a wide range of attractions to explore. Whether you are interested in the great outdoors, cultural experiences, or urban adventures, there is something for everyone in Australia. Here are a few popular destinations to consider.

Sydney

Australia’s largest city is also home to some of the country’s most iconic landmarks. Two of the most popular tourist attractions include the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge. This is the city to be in if you’re after a vibrant nightlife scene, with plenty of bars, clubs, and casinos to explore and enjoy Aussie hospitality.

Melbourne

If you’re after a more cultural approach for your trip, Melbourne is a great spot to be in. A cosmopolitan city with a vibrant food and wine scene that will give you plenty of opportunities to explore the local customs and reach some of the outdoor attractions as well. Also, if you’re all about placing a few bets in between stops, Melbourne is the home of the famous Crown Casino, which offers a wide range of gaming options for casino enthusiasts

Great Barrier Reef

Most of the time when people think of Australia, it’s not kangaroos that instantly come to mind. The Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system, is home to an amazing variety of marine life. You can book private tours, and you can enjoy snorkeling, deep-sea fishing, and scuba diving, as well as many other fantastic activities.

Uluru (Ayers Rock)

Continuing the outdoor attractions Australia has to offer, we can’t overlook Uluru. Also known as Ayers Rock, this massive sandstone monolith sits in the heart of the Australian Outback. A sacred place for the local Anangu people, the natural landscape became a tourist hotspot in recent years.

Namadgi National Park

If you’re all about watching kangaroos, Australia’s international mascot, then you have quite a few spots you can choose from. The Australian National Botanic Gardens in Canberra is a great choice if you don’t want to get outside the city. However, you’d be missing out on a lot of extraordinary landscapes and animals if you only stay inside the urban areas. The Namadgi National Park, for example, offers you the chance to see hundreds of roos, including red, western gray, and euro kangaroos.

Casino Culture in Australia

Besides vibrant wildlife and stunning landscapes, Australia is also known for its passion for gaming and entertainment. The country is the home of multiple world-class casinos, and here are a few of the most popular choices.

Crown Melbourne

After getting immersed in the Aussie culture and finishing the tour of a museum you feel like placing a few bets, this is the perfect place for you. Located in the heart of Melbourne, the Crown Casino is one of the largest and most luxurious casinos in Australia. It offers a wide range of gaming options, including table games, electronic games, and even sports betting.

The Star Gold Coast

If you’re in Sydney and looking for some amazing table games, electronic game machines, or just a cosmopolitan place to drink a cocktail, the Star Gold Coast casino is the place to be. It has multiple restaurants and casino enthusiasts can pick from multiple table games to try their luck. Of course, if you’re simply too tired after a day full of visiting the country’s iconic places, you can enjoy some online slots or table games from the comfort of your hotel room. There are many Australian Online Casinos accepting both locals and non-residents. You can log on in seconds and enjoy your favorite games even during the commute from one attraction to the next.

Final Thoughts

Australia is a destination that has something for everyone, from breathtaking natural landscapes to vibrant urban cities, cultural experiences, and casino entertainment. While the long flight and visa requirements may seem daunting, there are plenty of options available to make the journey and entry into the country a smooth and enjoyable experience. Whether you’re exploring the Great Barrier Reef, admiring the Sydney Opera House, or trying your luck at one of the country’s many casinos, Australia is a country that will leave you with unforgettable memories.