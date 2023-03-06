THE ambitious Parque de la Loma project to create a new ‘green lung’ in Fuengirola is underway.

The cornerstone of Fuengirola’s new ‘green lung’ was set last saturday, March 4, by the mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula.

The park will occupy a 30,000 square metre space—the equivalent of three regulation football pitches —between the Avenida de Andalucía and the bed of the Real stream and will have sports, leisure and relaxation elements for all tastes and ages.

It is expected that its construction will take six months with a budget of €3,786,622, of which 80% is funded by the European Union through the plan ‘Edusi Fuengirola + Ciudad’.

The park will be brimming with sports and leisure facilities including a seven-a-side football pitch, handball and beach volleyball courts, three padel tennis courts, a BMX obstacle course, a climbing wall, a bike path (including one exclusively for children) and a running area.

In addition, 16,000 square metres of land will be reserved for nature, a landscaped area which will include 337 trees and 11,000 shrubs.

Fuengirola’s new ‘green lung’ will also boast a picnic area of 843 square metres, a plaza and up to 800 square metres of parking.

