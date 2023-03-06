QUIRONSALUD Malaga Hospital, with 15.733 square metres of facilities and state-of-the-art equipment, has been included in the top 50 best hospitals in Spain in Newsweek magazine’s World’s Best Hospitals 2023 ranking.

Furthermore, the hospital, located west of Malaga City, has been voted as the best private hospital in Andalucia and the best hospital, for both public and private sectors, in Malaga.

Quironsalud Málaga repeats its presence in Newsweek magazine’s World’s Best Hospitals ranking for the fourth consecutive year and improves its valuation and classification with respect to last year, going from 35th place in 2022 to 32nd in this 2023 ranking.

Newsweek magazine publishes this ranking of the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals with the aim of identifying the world’s best health institutions and with it, aims to help guide Newsweek readers in making crucial decisions about care for themselves and their loved ones.

The report includes a specific ranking of the best centres by country and takes into consideration reported advances in medicine, science and health promotion.

In the case of Spain, the ranking of the 100 best hospitals in the country includes Hospital Universitario Fundación Jimenez Díaz (9th), Hospital Ruber Internacional (15th), Hospital Quirónsalud Barcelona (17th), Centro Médico Teknon (18th), Hospital Universitario Quironsalud Madrid (19th), Hospital Universitari Dexeus (21st), Hospital Quironsalud Málaga (32nd), Hospital Universitari Sagrat Cor (36th), Hospital Quironsalud Sagrado Corazón (41st), Hospital Universitario Rey Juan Carlos (62nd), Hospital Universitari General de Catalunya (90th) and Hospital Universitario La Luz (91st).

