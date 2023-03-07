RENFE has announced this Monday, March 5, that their low-cost high-speed train, Avlo, will begin operating in the south corridor as of June.

Avlo trains will link Madrid with Cordoba, Sevilla and Malaga and will have stops at all the intermediate stations of each of the high-speed lines (Ciudad Real, Puertollano, Puente Genil and Antequera).

Initially, there will be four Avlo trains in the southern corridor: two between Madrid and Sevilla (one in each direction) and another two between Madrid and the Costa del Sol (one per direction), although the timetables and stops have not yet been determined.

Meanwhile, March 27 will kick-off the new Avlo service between Madrid and Alicante at a bargain price of €7 (Adults) and €5 for children under 14.

The Madrid and Alicante service will offer four daily circulations (two in each direction) with an availability of 1,436 seats per day, according to the operator.

