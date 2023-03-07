IN 2022, the tourist offices in Malaga attended almost 700,000 visitors, whose queries were monopolised by the cultural and museum offer of the capital.

As reported by Malaga City Council in a press release, a total of 7,474,116 enquiries were made at the tourist offices in the city by the 693,523 visitors.

The French and British led the international market in terms of visits to these offices, while people from Madrid and the Basque Country were the most frequent visitors from the national market.

There are six tourist offices in Malaga manned by the city council plus one at Malaga Airport, and, from the latest report, most tourists who go into the offices request a city map and enquire about Malaga’s monuments, it’s museums and the iconic statue of Pablo Picasso.

The life-size bronze statue of Pablo Picasso on a marble bench, can be found in a square adjacent to his family home and is a three minute walk from the Museo Picasso Málaga.

Tourists also showed an interest in receiving information about the city’s cultural activities, gastronomic offer, information on transport and shopping options.

Of the whole year, the month with the highest number of visits to the tourist information offices was April, when 97,720 tourists were attended, followed by October (84,604) and August (72,226).

The City Council tourist offices are the best places to go for information about the city – opening times for monuments and museums and what’s on at any given time of the year.

READ MORE: