THE new Cercanias train service to El Caminito del Rey hiking trail in Malaga will kick-start operations on Monday, March 20.

The extension of the C2 line to El Chorro comes into service to boost inland tourism, connect the famous walkway ‘with the rest of the world’ and stop depopulation.

According to the Mayor of Alora, Francisco Martinez, the new C2 line to El Chorro will be one of the main driving forces for the Caminito del Rey which sees more than 300,000 visitors per year, 60% of which are foreigners.

Once up and running, the service will run five times a day, on weekdays, between Malaga city and the popular gorge-side walkway making it easier for visitors to access the Caminito del Rey, and there will be six return journeys.

Until now, tourists visitors had to reach the dangerous walkway by bus or private transport.

The new Cercanias train service forms part of a three-year pilot scheme, extendable by agreement, if the service is used by enough passengers for it to be serviceable.

