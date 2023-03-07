A Costa Blanca drugs gang laundered €4 million of profits by purchasing businesses and properties between 2019 and 2022.

The criminals portfolio of businesses included a beauty salon, a car repair shop, a fast food outlet, and a gaming saloon- all in Alicante.

Investment buys included a finca in the small village of Quatretondeta and a large building in the centre of Orihuela City which the gang restored.

Eight people- all Spaniards- have been arrested in Alicante, Agost, and Mutxamel by the Policia Nacional.

Investigations started in late 2021 after five people were detained for drugs trafficking with police curious as to where their money went.

Gang leaders, along with friends and relatives, were found to have invested in real estate and a variety of businesses to hide their illegal revenue streams.

16 properties were seized in Alicante, Santa Pola, Orihuela, Bussot, Mutxamel and Quatretondeta, in addition to nine vehicles and what police described as ‘abundant’ computer material.

The detainees- five men and three women- were handed over to investigating courts in Alicante and San Vicente del Raspeig.