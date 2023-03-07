Los Cristianos, Tenerife

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 370,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Cristianos with pool - € 370,000

Stunning Two-Bedroom Apartment In Playa Graciosa, Los Cristianos Welcome to Playa Graciosa, the perfect place to find your dream home in Los Cristiano’s. This stunning two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment offers all the modern amenities you could ask for, including a spacious living room, a terrace measuring 16.35 m2 and the bonus of a storage room and a parking space. Furnished to perfection with a beautiful terrace, this residence is sure to be the envy of your friends and family. With a well-maintained pool including one for children. Fantastic ocean views! 370.000 euros… See full property details

