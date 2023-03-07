DRAMATIC temperature changes are coming this weekend to the Valencian Community with State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) predicting some inland areas could reach 35 degrees on Saturday.

After weeks of shivering temperatures on the back of a mainly mild winter, values will rise during over the next few days to reach highs that could possibly notch up a March record.

Aemet believes that some coastal areas of Valencia province will record at least 30 degrees on Saturday, while southern inland parts of Alicante province like Albatera and Orihuela City could climb to 35 degrees.

Benidorm and Denia will see values of between 25 and 28 degrees, according to early projections.

An Aemet spokesman said: “It is rare to exceed 30 degrees in March on the coast and much less in the first half of the month.”

The Valencia weather observatory has not seen 30 degrees topped in the first half of March since records started in 1869.

The warmest March days were recorded on March 22 and 23, 2001.

The change in air temperature is coming from low-lying Atlantic areas of the Northern Hemisphere, and will be in-effect ‘heated’ up by an anticyclone located south of Portugal.