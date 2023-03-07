TWO unions representing Valencia Metro tram workers have announced strikes during the final days of the city’s Fallas celebrations.

The Valencian Railway-Intersindical Union (SF) said on Tuesday that the regional transport company has breached a 2019 agreement which says unions should be consulted before the outsourcing of any posts.

It claimed other breaches including safety concerns over the maintenance of trams and track installations.

The SF is following the Independent Railway Union who declared two strike days next week over a lack of staff to deal with passenger numbers.

The first SF strike date will be on March 15- starting at 10.00 pm and running until 6.00 the following morning.

A similar pattern will be followed up to the feast of San Jose- the last day of the Fallas- on March 19, after which a variety of strike schedules will kick in through to April 2.

The more modest Independent Railway Union walkouts during the Fallas will run between 9.00 am and 10.30 am on March 16, and between 5.50 pm and 7.20 pm on March 18.

Like with the SF, other post-Fallas strike dates with walkouts of up to two hours have been declared for the rest of March, with promises of industrial action running into May.