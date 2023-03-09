THE week, which began with rain, cloud and wind, will end in Malaga with sunshine and summer-like temperatures, with highs that could hit 30ºC in the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Coats and scarves will give way this weekend to T-shirts and shorts as early summer-like weather is predicted from tomorrow, Friday March 10, onwards with high maximum temperatures and mild lows.

In the early hours of Friday the skies will be practically clear, especially on the coastal strip and the rise in mercury will begin to be noticeable with highs of 27ºC forecast for Velez-Malaga and 24ºC in Marbella and Malaga city.

The minimum temperatures will remain unchanged.

On Saturday, a westerly wind will blow along the Mediterranean coast and the Strait of Gibraltar, which will see the well-known ‘terral’ blow hot air into Malaga province elevating temperatures even more.

The sun will shine and the mercury may rise to 29ºC in Malaga city, 28ºC in Velez-Malaga and 25ºC in Marbella.

So, unless the gusts are strong and annoying, the weekend lines up to be a good start to the beach season even though it’s still winter.

Although temperatures will drop on Sunday, maximum temperatures will remain high in the province, ranging between 25ºC and 26ºC throughout much of the province.

Temperatures are expected to remain high at the start of next week, with highs of 28ºC along coastal areas on Monday and Tuesday, with inland areas expected to see highs over 20ºC.

