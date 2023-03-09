LOCAL artists could take home a stunning £3,000 if they can win Gibraltar’s annual Spring Visual Arts Competition to be held in May this year.

The Ministry of Culture will provide the top overall prize for Gibraltarians over 16-years-old in one of the most anticipated dates of the artistic calendar.

Works from the painting, sculpture, photography and video categories will be on show at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates Square from May 17-27.

The Ministry of Culture will also give four prizes of £750 each for these four different categories.

There will also be a prize for the ‘Best Gibraltar Theme’ of £1,000 sponsored by the Kishin Alwani Foundation.

Sovereign Gibraltar will give the ‘Best Young Artist’ £1,000 for their effort.

Naomi Martinez won last year’s competition with a video piece called ‘El Viento Del Poniente Sopla’. She also took the photography award for another work.

Lenka Tryb won the painting award, Shane Dalmedo got the sculpture prize and Leo Sanguinetti took the ‘Best Gibraltar Theme’ award.

Julian Louis Osborne got the Sovereign Art Foundation prize for Best Young Artist.

Artists may submit up to five works, but no more than two per category, the organisers said.

Another rule is that works must be original and not entered in other competitions. Only young artists can be exempted from this rule.

Entry forms and rules are available at Gibraltar galleries and the Ministry of Culture at John Mackintosh Hall.

Artists can submit their works at the gallery from May 3-5. But video entries need to be sent by email from April 12-14.

