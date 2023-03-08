A teenage boy has been arrested in Palma de Mallorca for threatening to carry out an American-style highschool massacre against his classmates.

The 14-year-old posted pictures to Instagram of guns and even an apparent plan of attack, prompting numerous frantic calls to police.

To muddy the waters, the culprit had posted the pictures through a fake account designed to frame a classmate for the planned crime.

The school quickly sent all students home and activated a protection procedure, while police worked to identify the owner of the social media account.

Several Security Citizen Brigade teams then took up positions around the school to stand guard in case the potential shooter evaded police.

In the end, police were able to unravel the plot and arrest the troubled teenager, who has been charged with public order offences.

