THIS year The American College in Spain (ACS) celebrates its 10th anniversary since it was founded in 2013.

ACS offers fully accredited American education, both for high school and university. Students can obtain a high school diploma in association with Mizzou Academy of the University of Missouri, which is accepted by all universities in the US and Europe that follow the American curriculum.

Andreah is a typical teenager, who grew up in Marbella like many residents of the Costa del Sol. At the age of 16, she enrolled in the High School program at The American College in Spain. After two years, she graduated and obtained a fully accredited high school diploma. At that point in time, her parents decided she was not yet ready to move away from Marbella to start her university studies.

The American College in Spain, accredited by the educational authorities of the State of Florida, also offers a 2+2 university program whereby students can complete their first two years of university studies in Marbella. On completion of these two years, students may transfer to any university in the United States or other universities in Europe (recognized by the US Federal Government) to obtain their degree.

Andreah in Florida

According to Andreah, “The American College in Spain helped me tremendously to succeed as a high school student and to find out what I really wanted to do in life. A big advantage of the American system is that you don’t need to decide right away what you want to study. When I obtained my high school diploma, I was not sure in which direction I wanted to go, but I was still able to start university.”

Andreah spent only one year on the university program because ACS arranged for her to transfer sooner to Florida International University (FIU), one of the best universities in Florida and the entire US.

She realized that she wanted to study hospitality and tourism management. She was accepted as a transfer student at the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, at Florida international University where she completed the last three years, and in May 2022 she graduated from this prestigious hospitality school, which is ranked one of the top five in the country.

A dream come true for Andreah

“Living in Miami and studying at FIU was like a dream come true. The facilities and the resources that this university offers are second to none but the most important for me was the training that I received by doing internships and working at some of the best hotels in Miami.” Andreah, who is now 22 years of age, has a full-time position in the Human Resources Department of the very prestigious W Hotel of Miami, which is part of Marriott Bonboy, one of the largest hotel chains in the world.

According to Ms Gayle Marco, the Academic Director at ACS: “Andreah is the perfect example of how the program at The American College in Spain works. She obtained a high school diploma, enrolled in our 2+2 University program, transferred to the US, and ended up graduating from one of the most prestigious universities and hospitality schools in the world. Now she has an excellent position working in a very prestigious hotel chain in Miami.”

