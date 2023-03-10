FIVE Policia Nacional officers suffered minor injuries after a German motorist collided with patrol cars during a high-speed chase around the streets of Benidorm.

The Audi RS Quatro driver, 42, was waved down by officers on Thursday lunchtime after driving at excess speed on city streets and even in pedestrianised areas like the Paseo de Levante, where he hit street furniture.

Since he posed a serious danger to other road users and pedestrians, the police wanted to collar him, but he refused to stop.

A chase lasting several minutes ensued with a number of patrol cars drafted in to catch the errant motorist.

He had no hesitation in hitting some of the police vehicles during u-turn and roundabout manoeuvres on Avenida Mediterraneo and Avenida de Europa.

He was eventually arrested and Policia Nacional officers searched his car to find out whether he was hiding something illegal that made him reluctant to stop in the first place.

An array of equipment associated with the installation of pirate tv decoders was discovered as well as various amounts of cash.

The German has so far been charged with dangerous driving and assaulting the police.

