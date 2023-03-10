Montemar, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 275,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Montemar with pool garage - € 275,000

A fabulous three bedroom apartment is located in a peaceful location on the Benissa Coast with the local supermarket, restaurants and beaches just a 5 minute drive and the centre of Moraira only 10 minutes by car. Jardines De Montemar is a very well maintained, gated complex with two secure entrances through electric gates and beautiful communal gardens. The excellent facilities here include two outdoor pools, a heated indoor pool with a jacuzzi and sauna. Perfect for holidays or year-round living! This top floor duplex apartment was fully refurbished in 2018 and is in perfect condition…. See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.