3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Montemar with pool garage - € 275,000

Montemar, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 275,000

A fabulous three bedroom apartment is located in a peaceful location on the Benissa Coast with the local supermarket, restaurants and beaches just a 5 minute drive and the centre of Moraira only 10 minutes by car. Jardines De Montemar is a very well maintained, gated complex with two secure entrances through electric gates and beautiful communal gardens. The excellent facilities here include two outdoor pools, a heated indoor pool with a jacuzzi and sauna. Perfect for holidays or year-round living! This top floor duplex apartment was fully refurbished in 2018 and is in perfect condition…. See full property details