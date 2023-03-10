Tourism operators are predicting that an extra 300,000 German tourists will travel to the Balearic Islands this year.

German tour operators met with representatives of the Spanish government and Mallorca Council at the ITB travel fair in Berlin and predicted a ‘10 month’ tourist season this year.

It is predicted to start from February and last until about mid-November.

Mallorca Minister for Tourism Andreu Serra said it highlighted that tourists were taking advantage of the island’s spectacular climate all-year round and not just planning trips during the summer season.

Minister of Economic Model, Tourism and Labor Iago Negueruela said that ways in which Mallorca can become a more sustainable destination to cater for the extra loads of tourists was also discussed at the fair.

“We are going to have a season of consolidation of the German market on our islands and we must continue betting on the path of quality, with the aim of generating more wealth in our territory and distributing it better,” he said.

“There is also a need to improve sustainability with the challenge of making progress to position the Balearic Islands as one of the most sustainable destinations in the world.”

Director of Alltours Hotels Jorgen Heitinga set themselves the goal of not using any fossil fuels in their hotels by 2025.

READ MORE: