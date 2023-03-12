SPANISH cuisine has been voted third best in the world according to the TasteAtlas ranking.

It’s no secret that Spanish cuisine is particularly healthy and tasty thanks to its use of fresh ingredients, variety, flavours and traditional recipes; culinary art that can now boast to being one of the best in the world.

According to a ranking carried out by TasteAtlas, an experiential travel online guide for traditional food, users, based on criteria such as the ingredients, dishes and drinks of each cuisine, have voted Spanish food as third best in the world, with a score of 4.59 out of 5 points.

Among the top-rated Spanish dishes are 100% Iberian acorn-fed ham, followed by cured Manchego cheese, fried fish, espetos (grilled sardines) grilled prawns and, of course, paella.

Leading the list is Italian food, with a score of 4.72. The best rated Italian foods include parmigiano reggiano, prosciutto toscano, Nduja (southern salami) or risotto ai funghi porcini in the best rated recipes.

Second place went to another Mediterranean cuisine—cementing the fact that people love Mediterranean food—Greek cuisine scored 4.69 points.

The top dishes from Greece include foods with Kalamata, pistachios, Rodakina Naoussas and fried feta among other delicacies.

Tied with Spain is Japanese cuisine and closing the top 5 is Indian food, one of the richest and most varied cuisines in the world.

