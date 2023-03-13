ANDALUCIA plans more than 40 actions in 2023 to make headway in distant markets.

Southern Spain is committed to offering a host of cultural and sporting events to attract long-haul tourism this year.

During the world’s leading travel trade show ITB, which has just taken place in Berlin, Andalucia has presented its wealth of sights and attractions in order to attract tourism as well as a host of additional events that will take place in order to put the region on the map with more distant markets.

For the North American and Canadian traveller, closely linked to their interest in culture, nature, heritage, sporting events and golf, Andalucia hopes to entice with the hosting of various sporting events such as the Solheim Cup and other golf tournaments; SailGP sailing, the Davis Cup and other tennis as well as the centenary tournament of the Spanish Basketball Federation, with the participation of the United States basketball team.

The celebration in Andalucia of the Latin Grammy Awards, as well as an array of other cultural events, is hoped to attract the South American market, specifically those from Argentina, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Costa Rica, Chile, Uruguay and Colombia.

With regard to the Middle East, the aim is to improve air connectivity, key to success for tourist destinations.

Additionally, looking at the Asian market, a collaboration agreement is planned with the tourism group C-Trip, to boost the promotion of Andalucia in China which will also extend the focus of influence to other markets on the continent such as Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong.

