A British woman who lived on her own had to be rescued after falling onto the floor of her Javea apartment and breaking her hip.

The accident happened on Sunday evening at a property on Calle Doctor Fleming in the city centre.

Despite suffering severe pain, the victim- aged over 80- was able to call emergency services.

A Javea Policia Local patrol was able to open her front door and found her lying on the floor.

Firefighters lowered her down the apartment block staircase and she received initial treatment from paramedics before being taken to Denia Hospital.

It’s the latest in a set of similar incidents involving elderly non-Spaniards who live on their own in Javea and who suffer a domestic accident resulting in them being trapped in their homes.

In many instances, they’ve decided to remain in the area following the death of their partner but are left vulnerable to such situations.

In early February, a 91-year-old British woman living on Avenida del Arenal had a fall while getting out of bed.

She spent most of the night lying on the floor and sobbing in pain before rescue services arrived, with a fire crew having to get her out via her balcony.

READ MORE: