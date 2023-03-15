Madrid has overtaken Barcelona as the most competitive in tourism according to the Urbantur 2022 report carried out by Exceltur, which analyses 22 urban tourist destinations.

Madrid topped the rankings winning in four of the six categories. The capital was followed by Barcelona, Valencia and San Sebastian.

Leon ranked at 22.

The executive vice-president of Excletur, Jose Luis Zoreda, presented the findings and praised the “courage” of Madrid for being one of the cities that was most open to tourism during the pandemic.

One of the conclusions of the report is the lack of political commitment to tourism. It also highlights that cities have focused their tourism budgets on promotion and advertising rather than on improving infrastructures.

