‘World class’ violinist and ‘acclaimed’ pianist set to play concert at Gibraltar’s Convent Ballroom

A WORLD class violin virtuoso and pianist will perform classical works by Brahms, Ravel and Kreisler at the Convent Ballroom in Gibraltar at the end of March.

Violinist Sergei Krylov, on a return visit to the Rock, and pianist Michael Lifits will take the stage for the recital of classical music.

Legendary composer Mstislav Rostropovich once described Krylov as one of the top five comtemporary violinists.

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society will be put on the event at 8 pm on March 28.

“We are delighted to welcome violin virtuoso Sergej Krylov back to Gibraltar, accompanied by highly acclaimed pianist Michail Lifits,” Ernest Gomez MBE, Chairman of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society said.

“We look forward to an inspiring evening’s entertainment

in the company of our sponsors and supporters.”

Born into a family of musicians, Krylov began studying the violin at the age of five.

After studying at Moscow’s Central Music School he went on to become a Professor at the Lugano Conservatory in 2012.

Now he is known as one of the world’s top performers.

“The violinist displays breathtaking virtuosity as he provides profound and expressive insights into the works forming his exceptionally broad repertoire,” the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society said in a statement.

Lifits is a young pianist who is quickly catching the eye with his solo recitals and orchestra performances.

Although he studied in Germany, he was originally born in Uzbekistan, moving to the central European country at the age of 16.

German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung described his music as “mature sound, seemingly full of wisdom.”

Tickets can be bought online at the price of £22, with reductions for pensioners.

