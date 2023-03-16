SPRING is around the corner, though it feels more like summer and will continue to do so until the weekend.

According to Jesus Riesco, director of the AEMET weather centre in Malaga, thermometers will continue to reach highs of 23-24ºC until Saturday with no rain forecast.

Skies will, however, be somewhat cloudy from Friday onwards, due to the ‘passage of a trough at high altitude.’

Like cold fronts, troughs separate two different air masses (usually more moist air on one side and drier air on the other) which tends to result in cooler and more unsettled weather conditions.

Additionally, a change in the wind flow on Sunday will see the warm terral wind move away leading to a drop of some 4ºC in temperatures, with highs falling from 24ºC to 20ºC and lows from 15ºC to 13ºC approximately.

No precipitation is expected in the capital of the Costa del Sol or in the interior of the province of Malaga in the coming days, despite the forecast cloudy skies.

Light rainfall may, however, fall in the western part of Andalucia, Sevilla, Cordoba, Huelva and Cadiz.

