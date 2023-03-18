FOR the third consecutive year, the Spanish edition of Forbes magazine has published its list of the best schools to be found in Spain.

A list that seeks to serve as a reference of the best national and international schools, composing a select list in which only 100 centres from all over Spain appear. And of this hundred that make up the list of 2023, five schools are found in the province of Malaga.

According to Forbes, this list has been drawn up on the basis of 36 criteria, among which are the ratio of students per teacher, accessibility to students with special needs, the offer of language classes, the average mark obtained by students in university entrance exams and the infrastructure of the centre.

As published by the prestigious magazine, the five top schools in the province are:

– Aloha College Marbella (Marbella)

– British School of Malaga (Malaga)

– Salliver School (Fuengirola)

– Colegio San Jose (Estepona and Marbella)

– Laude San Pedro International College (San Pedro de Alcantara)

With respect to the 2022 list, all five of the centres repeat once again, newly considered to be among the best in Spain.

All five educational centres are private and are characterised by offering a bilingual education in English, with some centres following the British curriculum.

Additionally, all these schools also stand out for their exceptional offer in extra-curricular activities, with a focus on arts, sports and science and for creating an environment in which pupils can develop on a humanistic and academic level.

In total, among the 100 most exclusive and select schools in Spain, Forbes identifies 15 schools in Andalucia: 5 in Malaga, 5 in Seville, 3 in Cadiz and 2 in Almeria.

The Andalucian schools that stand out among the top 100 in Spain are the following: Colegio San Francisco de Paula (Seville), Highlands School Sevilla (Montequinto), International School Andalucia (Sanlucar la Mayor), St. Mary’s School (Seville) and Yago School (Castilleja de la Cuesta), Aloha College Marbella, British School of Malaga, Colegio Salliver (Fuengirola), Colegio San Jose (Estepona and Marbella), El Altillo International School (Jerez de la Frontera), Centro Ingles (El Puerto de Santa Maria), Laude San Pedro International College (Malaga), Colegio Internacional SEK Alboran (El Ejido), Sotogrande International School and The British School of Almeria (Roquetas de Mar).