THIS is the shocking moment a forklift had to lift up a bus in Gibraltar to free a woman trapped underneath it after the public transport vehicle ran her over.

The woman in her 60s was rushed to St Bernard’s Hospital for treatment to head and chest injuries, police reported.

The accident occurred near the traffic light on Devil’s Tower Road at the height of Bassadone Motors at around 3pm on Friday.

Royal Gibraltar Police, the fire brigade and ambulance arrived on the scene soon after.

A nearby forklift had to lift the bus so people could drag her out from underneath, unconfirmed reports said.

A paramedic and care assistant then gave her first aid before the ambulance rushed how to the emergency clinic.

Police closed Devil’s Tower Road in an easterly direction as they collected evidence.

They reopened one lane half-an-hour later and removed all diversions on the road by 6pm.

Reports on Saturday suggested the woman was in intensive care but her condition was stable.

At about the same time that afternoon, the fire service had to put out a fire at an Ocean Village 15th floor penthouse after a welding accident.

Emergency services evacuated part of the building and an ambulance crew treated two workers who were hurt.

Police reported some damage to the terrace but not to the flat itself.

