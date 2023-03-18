2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in San Miguel de Salinas with pool garage - € 133,000

San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 133,000

Newly built apartments located in San Miguel de Salinas, a development surrounded by green areas and leisure. Very close to golf courses and the beach. Housing with a very comfortable distribution between a living-dining room, a fully equipped kitchen, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, solarium, basement and a terrace. This development consists of 72 homes, with a sober style, with decorative elements that give it a character of its own, with natural stone ornaments, ecological and sustainable. The Residential has pedestrian access and large common areas with communal pool. Climate: The climate on the… See full property details