3 bedroom Flat for sale in Benahavis with pool garage - € 330,000

Benahavís, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 330,000

¡ Apartment in La Quinta Hills ! Corner, with unobstructed views to the landscape … In a private urbanisation, with easy access from the highway. It has a nice private garden. Consists of 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms. Living – dining room with exit to terrace. Fully fitted and equipped kitchen. Separate laundry room. Fitted wardrobes, AC hot and cold. Communal swimming pool with garden areas. Covered parking. What more do you need to go and see it? Call us and ask for your visit… See full property details