IN what promises to be historic summer of flights to and from the Capital of Andalucia, Sevilla airport will have 78 direct routes, 18 of which are to Spanish cities and another 60 to European and North African cities.

The flight schedule for the summer of 2023 at Sevilla airport, which will serve 5.8 million seats that have been put on the market, will see connections to the following cities:

Spain: Alicante, Almería, Asturias, Barcelona, Bilbao, Castellón, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Madrid, Melilla, Menorca, Palma de Mallorca, San Sebastián, Santander, Santiago de Compostela, Tenerife Norte, Tenerife Sur, Valencia and Vitoria.

Italy: Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Catania, Milan, Bergamo, Pisa, Naples, Palermo, Treviso, Rome (Fiumicino and Ciampino airports), Trapani and Turin.

Switzerland: Geneva and Zurich.

United Kingdom: Edinburgh, London (Luton, Stansted, Gatwick and London

and Gatwick airports) and Manchester.

Belgium: Brussels (Brussels and Charleroi airports).

France: Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, Paris (Orly, Charles de Gaulle and Beauvais airports) and Toulouse.

Denmark: Billund.

Ireland: Dublin and Cork.

Portugal: Lisbon and Porto.

Morocco: Casablanca, Marrakech, Rabat, Tangier and Tetouan.

Germany: Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne, Hamburg, Baden-Baden, Nuremberg and Weeze.

Netherlands: Amsterdam and Eindhoven.

Poland: Krakow and Warsaw.

Malta

Luxembourg

Austria: Vienna

Greece: Athens

Czech Republic: Prague

Romania: Bucharest.

This is the schedule with the most destinations and seats in the airport’s history.

Although the new schedule starts on March 26, not all routes and destinations will start operating at the same time.

Rather, operations will start progressively, in accordance with the business planning and strategy of each company.

