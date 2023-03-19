THE Eastside Tunnel under the runway is due to finally open at the end of March, 15 years after the construction project started.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo revealed the news to Parliament in response to a question on whether the Sundial Roundabout would be given a makeover.

It will mean cars entering the British Overseas Territory will come into the city through Eastern Beach and Devil’s Tower Road.

Pedestrians and bicycles will continue to use the runway crossing.

The new 1.2 km dual carriageway will end the traffic jams created by landing planes during peak hours.

Visitors will now be greeted by the ever expanding Devil’s Tower Road building complex as they enter Gibraltar.

Years of legal wrangling with Spanish developer OHL delayed the tunnel being finished.

Its completion will allow the National Stadium to go ahead as planned.

But the stadium development will force the government to relocate the College of Further Education, knock down the old Bayside School and the old Blands Avis buildings.

The Cross of Sacrifice will, however, remain in place.

Picardo added that there were no plans to refurbish the Sundial Roundabout.

