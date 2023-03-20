TOWN HALLS across Alicante province are gearing up for Easter with beach entrances getting a spring clean and lifeguards getting ready to resume duties.

With Easter hotel occupancy numbers expected to exceed numbers recorded before the Covid pandemic in 2019, councils are anticipating a big rush to the beach- weather permitting.

Holiday accommodation rental bookings are also said to be high across the region.

Most authorities are restoring beach lifeguard services between April 1 and April 10.

For example, lifeguards, along with medical services and rescue boats will operate at Alicante’s five main beaches daily between 11am and 7pm; until 6pm across Torrevieja’s five kilometres of beaches; and until 5pm in Elche.

Beach entrances are being cleared and walkways restored in Torrevieja which will also deploy special beach cleaning patrols over the ten days, as part of a new €3.4 million cleaning contract.

€15,000 has been invested in improving access to Orihuela Costa beaches, though some of the work will not be finished until the summer.

Beach goers however are warned that there will be no beach bars because a new contract has yet to be awarded.

One of the stipulations in the Orihuela tender is the provision of temporary toilets, which the council may have to do itself over the Easter holiday.