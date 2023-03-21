3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Estepona - € 310,000

Estepona, Málaga 3 beds 4 baths € 310,000

Nice townhouse in a quiet area This property offers a spacious kitchen, a living-dining room with fireplace, a terrace with barbecue and a guest toilet on the ground floor. On the 1st floor you will find two bedrooms, a bathroom and a terrace. The 2nd floor provides a very large bedroom with en-suite bathroom and two terraces. The basement of the house is actually used as a commercial place (permission available), but can easily be converted back to a garage. The basement offers also a bathroom and a storage room. Originally, you could access the living area from the basement. The staircase… See full property details