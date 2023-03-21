Living in Spain is exciting but can also be challenging if you don’t speak the language. Fortunately, there are many language-learning apps available, and one of the best is golingo.

The golingo advantage is that it places you in a virtual world, based on a real-life expat town. Users can practise simulated conversations in different locations and scenarios that mimic real-life, without the fear of saying something wrong.

The great news is it’s completely free and available on Google Play and the App Store. It’s user-friendly and easy to navigate, especially important for new language learners. The clean and modern interface makes it a pleasure to use. Bite-size lessons mean you can learn at your own pace, perfect for a busy lifestyle.

Its comprehensive curriculum focusses on speaking and listening, designed to prepare a learner for real-life conversations. Innovative teaching methods and voice recognition software get users to speak from the very first lesson. Whether you’re a beginner or advanced, it’s an excellent choice if you’re looking to boost speaking confidence quickly.

golingo also has an online community on Facebook where you can chat to other learners, ask questions and gain encouragement on your journey.

Currently under development is golingo’s 3D immersive world. Using the same technology that powers games like Fortnite, it will provide users with a high-quality, engaging experience that will make learning Spanish feel more like an adventure. Being able to explore a Spanish village and interact with virtual inhabitants will help users feel more comfortable using Spanish in real-life.

In conclusion, if you want to learn Spanish for free, golingo is worth downloading. Its user-friendly interface, comprehensive curriculum, innovative teaching methods, flexibility and expat-friendly features make it one of the best language-learning apps available. You’ll be speaking Spanish like a native in no time!

Find out more here: www.golingo.co.uk